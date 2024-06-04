5 Black-owned health brands to support this Juneteenth and beyond

Juneteenth, celebrated each June 19, marks the end of slavery in the United States. One way to observe this federal holiday is by supporting Black-owned businesses.

Here are five Black-owned brands that focus on health and wellness — making a difference in the lives of their communities and beyond.

Transparent & Black

This wellness collective focuses on helping people of African descent heal from intergenerational trauma. Transparent & Black offers trauma-based healing programs and services, including swim and fitness classes, healers and online courses.

Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar

Jeanette Sellers, also known as Sister Nilajah Ma’at, opened Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar in Atlanta’s West End in 2019, the Atlanta Voice reported. As the city’s first Black woman-owned vegan grocery store and juice bar, Sellers told the Voice Wadada was born out of a need to address the health crisis in the Black community.

Through Wadada, she encourages her community to simplify their diets and make healthier choices. “Wellness is our birthright, and we just want to make sure that every member of our community experiences health and wellness as a kind of right of how nature intended it,” Sellers said, according to the publication.

Poppy Seed Health

Founded by Simmone Taitt after experiencing pregnancy loss and frustration with her own medical care, Poppy Seed Health is a tech-based support system for individuals navigating the entire life cycle of birth experiences, Health reported. The app connects users with doulas, loss support advocates and other services for personalized, text-based support. Available as a monthly or quarterly subscription, or as a gift, Poppy Seed Health aims to ease the pain and isolation often associated with pregnancy, postpartum and loss.

EleVen by Venus Williams

Tennis phenomenon Venus Williams brings her experience protecting melanated skin to her SPF beauty line, EleVen. These sweat-resistant products work on all skin tones, providing protection and hydration without leaving a white cast.

Browndages

Husband and wife duo Rashid Mahdi and Intisar Bashir launched Browndages to address the lack of skin-toned bandages for Black individuals. Their products are available online and in select stores.