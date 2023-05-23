4 people now dead from contaminated eye drops, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the multistate outbreak.

The outbreak strain — carba penem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa with Verona integron-mediated metallo-β-lactamase and Guiana extended-spectrum-β-lactamase, or VIM-GES-CRPA — is associated with multiple types of infections, including eye infections, the Atlanta-based CDC wrote. The investigation has found many patients were exposed to the strain via EzriCare artificial tears.