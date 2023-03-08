FDA announces recall of two more eyedrop brands

Certain brands of eye drops are being recalled worldwide because they could cause eye infections that may lead to blindness, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA said Pharmedica USA LLC recalled two lots of its Purely Soothing, 15% MSM Drops because they were contaminated and not sterile.
There are no reports of illness or injury from the contamination, but the company said it issued the notice out of an abundance of caution.
“Use of contaminated eye drops can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness,” Pharmedica USA said.
According to the recall, Purely Soothing LLC distributed the product worldwide through retailers such as Amazon and at trade shows.
The other recall covers six lots of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution made by Apotex, al.com reported. It was made “out of an abundance of caution,” because of cracks in some of the bottle caps that could have affected sterility.
The company is urging consumers to immediately stop using the eye drops and return them to their place of purchase.
Wholesalers and retailers also are being instructed to immediately cease distributing and throw out the recalled product.
This is not the first time in recent months that eye drops have been recalled.
Last month, the FDA banned imports of artificial tears made by an Indian company because the drops were linked to a rare, drug-resistant bacteria that killed one and caused 11 others to go blind.
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News