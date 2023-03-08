FDA announces recall of two more eyedrop brands

The other recall covers six lots of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution made by Apotex, al.com reported. It was made “out of an abundance of caution,” because of cracks in some of the bottle caps that could have affected sterility.

The company is urging consumers to immediately stop using the eye drops and return them to their place of purchase.

Wholesalers and retailers also are being instructed to immediately cease distributing and throw out the recalled product.

This is not the first time in recent months that eye drops have been recalled.

Last month, the FDA banned imports of artificial tears made by an Indian company because the drops were linked to a rare, drug-resistant bacteria that killed one and caused 11 others to go blind.