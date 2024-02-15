BreakingNews
Machete-wielding suspect shot by officer in Chamblee, police say
4 essential playlists for nurses to navigate the day’s ups and downs

Taking a moment to create your own music haven can help elevate your mood.

By
50 minutes ago

We turn to music when we’re happy, sad, need inspiration or for a fun night out with friends. As a nurse, there are plenty of ups and downs throughout the day that may require a few necessary timeouts. A good way to escape those worries is a little music therapy.

The World Journal of Psychiatry found music therapy can be an effective treatment for mood disorders related to neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, dementia, stroke and multiple sclerosis.

While music therapy might not fit into your lunch break, taking a moment to create your own music haven can suffice.

If you’re looking for a mood booster, “listening to or making music increases blood flow to brain regions that generate and control emotions. The limbic system, which is involved in processing emotions and controlling memory, ‘lights’ up when our ears perceive music,” said Pfizer.

Whether you’re having a rough day or need a little motivation to get started, here are four essential playlists for nurses.

Amped up

If you need a little rock, pop or hip-hop, this eccentric playlist is for you. With hits from The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and Papa Roach, it’s one big party.

Soothing sounds

If you need a more calm approach to the day or situation, Soothing Sounds has Taylor Swift, Beth Orton, Khalid and Coldplay.

Inspiration

Feeling a little lost? This playlist, called Inspirational Tunes, is more than an hour long with artists from Florence + The Machine, the Beatles, Caamp and more.

Homesick

For those feeling a little out of sorts missing home, the Feeling Nostalgic playlist is filled with great music that triggers nostalgic feelings for just about everyone. From the first time you heard U2, that dive bar where everyone sang Journey to Madonna, this playlist will help you escape the day for more than an hour.

So, if you’re feeling a little down, put on one of these playlists or build your own. According to a study from the Journal of Positive Psychology, those “who listened to music that could be classified as happy and upbeat were able to improve their mood and overall happiness in just a few weeks.”

About the Author

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.