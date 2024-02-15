4 essential playlists for nurses to navigate the day’s ups and downs

If you’re looking for a mood booster, “listening to or making music increases blood flow to brain regions that generate and control emotions. The limbic system, which is involved in processing emotions and controlling memory, ‘lights’ up when our ears perceive music,” said Pfizer.

Whether you’re having a rough day or need a little motivation to get started, here are four essential playlists for nurses.

Amped up

If you need a little rock, pop or hip-hop, this eccentric playlist is for you. With hits from The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and Papa Roach, it’s one big party.

Soothing sounds

If you need a more calm approach to the day or situation, Soothing Sounds has Taylor Swift, Beth Orton, Khalid and Coldplay.

Inspiration

Feeling a little lost? This playlist, called Inspirational Tunes, is more than an hour long with artists from Florence + The Machine, the Beatles, Caamp and more.

Homesick

For those feeling a little out of sorts missing home, the Feeling Nostalgic playlist is filled with great music that triggers nostalgic feelings for just about everyone. From the first time you heard U2, that dive bar where everyone sang Journey to Madonna, this playlist will help you escape the day for more than an hour.

So, if you’re feeling a little down, put on one of these playlists or build your own. According to a study from the Journal of Positive Psychology, those “who listened to music that could be classified as happy and upbeat were able to improve their mood and overall happiness in just a few weeks.”