3 ways for nurses to improve time management

Set boundaries

It’s never too late to set boundaries, whether at work or in your personal life. Learning to create healthy boundaries will make separating work from home life a lot easier. When it comes to being on the clock, a good example of setting a boundary is taking scheduled breaks during your shift.

A 2021 study published in the Journal of Nursing Administrations found that “30% to 40% of the nurses rarely or never took 30-minute meal or coffee breaks during 12-hour shifts, much less had uninterrupted time for a break.”

Explore Menopause retreats are the latest wellness trend

Delegate

It often seems easier to do tasks yourself than to explain your needs to others, especially with small tasks. But learning to delegate helps regulate stress and can take a weight off your shoulders. According to Forbes, delegation saves time and helps develop others’ skills.

“Delegation is your signal to your team that you respect their skills and competencies,” advised Forbes. “Employees who feel trusted and respected tend to have a higher level of commitment to their work, their organization, and especially their manager.”

Plan

Much like planning for your patient’s needs is important, so is planning for your team and yourself. Planning your day sets a level of organization before the chaos ensues. Start with preparing for shift changes, by ranking tasks from high to low importance.

“Some people may feel so stressed that they don’t have the bandwidth to think three months in advance,” Shevaun Neupert, a professor of psychology at North Carolina State University, told BBC. “If you can, try to make a plan for tomorrow. If that feels daunting, gosh, try planning for later today. Some people really do feel crushed by the anxiety and depression. If they can make a plan for dinner, that should be celebrated.”