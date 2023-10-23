Menopause retreats are the latest wellness trend

The retreats are centered on encouraging women to take care of themselves. “As women in midlife, we are conditioned to take care of everyone else. That’s what I see as one of the most positive aspects about these trips is the idea of self-care,” Dr. Heather Hirsch, who specializes in women’s health and menopause treatment, told CNBC Travel.

Explore New study suggests Mediterranean diet can combat osteoporosis

A typical menopause retreat includes a small and intimate group. During the retreat, participants will go through workshops and coaching sessions, meet with a nutritionist, receive messages, medications and other necessities.

“Consumers realized they need to take care of themselves. Their health is their own responsibility. So instead of just going on a spa retreat, people started going on very specific purpose-driven retreats,” Lisa Starr, a spa business consultant at Wynne Business Consulting and Education, explained.

Due to an aging population, about 1 billion women worldwide are experiencing menopause, so it’s no surprise that companies are tailoring their wellness offerings to create experiences for those entering the next stage of their lives. Retreats can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $15,000 — which seems like a small price to pay given that menopause can last up to five years.

“The one step forward in celebrating this milestone is spending time and resources on yourself,” says Dr. Hirsch. “Spending time and money on yourself, where you leave your family, and you go meet other women in the same age bracket, who are maybe also struggling with similar types of things. I think that’s fabulous.”