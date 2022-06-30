2 nurses named to Healthcare Workforce Commission

BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court overturns McIver murder conviction
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned of 'crisis' level health care burnout. Murthy visited Grady Hospital during a stop in Atlanta on May 26. Murthy said the strain brought by COVID also explains why 1 in 5 doctors and 2 in 5 nurses say they plan to leave the profession. Murthy said he hears the word "trauma" used, again and again, to describe the past two years for health workers. "It's a question of living up to our moral responsibility to take care of people who have been there to take care of us," Murthy said

The group will tackle challenges facing the health care industry in hiring and retention of workers

In response to the state’s growing shortage of health care workers, Gov. Brian Kemp created the Healthcare Workforce Commission by way of executive order.

“Our healthcare heroes have been through it all during the pandemic, and we thank them immensely for the sacrifices made and dedication shown,” Kemp said in a press release. “To ensure the future health of Georgians and Georgia’s healthcare system, it is imperative for the public and private sector to come together and examine current needs and identify strategies for workforce recruitment and retention. I will take this commission’s findings into consideration as we continue working to keep Georgia the safest and healthiest place to live, work, and raise a family.”

ExploreHow Northside’s extern program is preparing future nurses

Of the 15 commission members, which will tackle “the significant challenges facing the healthcare industry in hiring and retention of workers,” two are from the field of nursing.

In addition to the two nurses, the committee consists of the commissioner of the Department of Community Health — or their designee. This person will serve as chairperson. There are also two members from the field of practicing medicine; two from the field of emergency medical response; two from the mental health care; two from hospital industry, of which one is a hospital administrator; one member of the long-term care industry; and three members from health care education.

ExploreThe 5 most common signs of nursing burnout

The two nurses are:

Sherry Danello

Sherry Danello has more than 40 years of experience in health care. A graduate of Armstrong State University in Savannah with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, she earned her master’s from the Medical College of Georgia. She received a Ph.D. in Health Administration and Leadership from the University of Phoenix.

According to the governor’s press release, Danello has held several administrative nursing positions in the Savannah area, including staff development instructor, critical care supervisor and assistant director of nursing. She has served since 1997 as vice president of patient care services and system chief nursing officer for St. Joseph’s Candler Health System in Savannah.

Danello has also written several publications.

Explore5 best non-bedside jobs for nurses

Janee Dock

Janee Dock is an experienced nurse administrator professional with several years of experience in health care, the governor’s release states.

After receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Georgia Southern University, Dock continued her studies at Walden University in Minneapolis, where she received a Master of Science in Nursing.

She has served as the director of Ortho, Spine, and Surgical Services for the University Healthcare System in Augusta. Since 2019, she has chief nursing officer for Piedmont Healthcare System in Augusta. Dock is responsible for nursing practice and patient care services across two hospitals within the system.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Abrams’ big plans would use surplus that Kemp may give back to taxpayers
7h ago
