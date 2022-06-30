2 nurses named to Healthcare Workforce Commission

In response to the state’s growing shortage of health care workers, Gov. Brian Kemp created the Healthcare Workforce Commission by way of executive order.
“Our healthcare heroes have been through it all during the pandemic, and we thank them immensely for the sacrifices made and dedication shown,” Kemp said in a press release. “To ensure the future health of Georgians and Georgia’s healthcare system, it is imperative for the public and private sector to come together and examine current needs and identify strategies for workforce recruitment and retention. I will take this commission’s findings into consideration as we continue working to keep Georgia the safest and healthiest place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Of the 15 commission members, which will tackle “the significant challenges facing the healthcare industry in hiring and retention of workers,” two are from the field of nursing.
In addition to the two nurses, the committee consists of the commissioner of the Department of Community Health — or their designee. This person will serve as chairperson. There are also two members from the field of practicing medicine; two from the field of emergency medical response; two from the mental health care; two from hospital industry, of which one is a hospital administrator; one member of the long-term care industry; and three members from health care education.
The two nurses are:
Sherry Danello
Sherry Danello has more than 40 years of experience in health care. A graduate of Armstrong State University in Savannah with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, she earned her master’s from the Medical College of Georgia. She received a Ph.D. in Health Administration and Leadership from the University of Phoenix.
According to the governor’s press release, Danello has held several administrative nursing positions in the Savannah area, including staff development instructor, critical care supervisor and assistant director of nursing. She has served since 1997 as vice president of patient care services and system chief nursing officer for St. Joseph’s Candler Health System in Savannah.
Danello has also written several publications.
Janee Dock
Janee Dock is an experienced nurse administrator professional with several years of experience in health care, the governor’s release states.
After receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Georgia Southern University, Dock continued her studies at Walden University in Minneapolis, where she received a Master of Science in Nursing.
She has served as the director of Ortho, Spine, and Surgical Services for the University Healthcare System in Augusta. Since 2019, she has chief nursing officer for Piedmont Healthcare System in Augusta. Dock is responsible for nursing practice and patient care services across two hospitals within the system.
