2 nurses named to Healthcare Workforce Commission

Sherry Danello

Sherry Danello has more than 40 years of experience in health care. A graduate of Armstrong State University in Savannah with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, she earned her master’s from the Medical College of Georgia. She received a Ph.D. in Health Administration and Leadership from the University of Phoenix.

According to the governor’s press release, Danello has held several administrative nursing positions in the Savannah area, including staff development instructor, critical care supervisor and assistant director of nursing. She has served since 1997 as vice president of patient care services and system chief nursing officer for St. Joseph’s Candler Health System in Savannah.

Danello has also written several publications.

Janee Dock

Janee Dock is an experienced nurse administrator professional with several years of experience in health care, the governor’s release states.

After receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Georgia Southern University, Dock continued her studies at Walden University in Minneapolis, where she received a Master of Science in Nursing.

She has served as the director of Ortho, Spine, and Surgical Services for the University Healthcare System in Augusta. Since 2019, she has chief nursing officer for Piedmont Healthcare System in Augusta. Dock is responsible for nursing practice and patient care services across two hospitals within the system.

