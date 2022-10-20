10 reasons dating apps aren’t working for you — and how to fix them

Posting all selfies or mirror pics

I get it — sometimes our friends and family aren’t the best photographers. However, a profile full of selfies or mirror selfies is a deterrent for a number of reasons, even if they’re not all true. Selfies can look unnatural, vain or like you don’t get out a lot. I recommend your main photo be one that clearly shows your face (no sunglasses or masks), at least one full body shot, and a few that show off your personality or things you like to do. After all, someone is much more likely to say, “That’s such a cool photo … where did you take it?” than “Nice toilet in the background!”

Having too many group photos

Online daters have a short attention span, and playing a game of “Where’s Waldo?” can get old very quickly, likely resulting in a left swipe. Many believe group photos show that you’re a social person, but it also creates an unintended comparison to your friends or family members. Keep the focus on you.

Not asking the other person questions

There’s nothing worse than getting a message that simply says “Hi.” It puts all the pressure on the other person to keep the conversation flowing. Instead, I always recommend starting with a question — it can be generic, but you’re more likely to get a response if you mention something from their profile that shows you actually took a few moments to take a look at it. By asking questions, the person on the other side of the conversation is much more likely to answer … hopefully with a question for you.

Playing pen pals

If a discussion with a match seems to be going well, it’s time to take it to the next level by setting up a phone/video or in-person date. You can bring it up casually by saying, “I’m enjoying our conversation so far … maybe we continue it over coffee sometime? I’m pretty free next week.” Another option is when they ask a question to reply: “It’s actually a good story but better in person. Maybe I can tell you over drinks?” It’s a little scary to make that move, but it’s better than becoming pen pals for weeks without a clear intention.

Getting too sexual

Here’s the thing: Don’t do it. Whether it’s a “joke” in your profile or trying to sound “flirty” while messaging someone, getting sexual is usually a complete turnoff. It makes you seem like you’re only interested in a hookup, not a meaningful relationship.

Having bad grammar in your profile

I’m begging you, have a friend take a look at your profile (or run it through an online program like Grammarly) for a quick edit. While knowing “your” from “you’re” is not the end of the world, it does make you appear less intelligent than you probably are. It also comes across as lazy, as if you’re not taking the time to think about what you’re writing in your bio. Avoid long run-on sentences, not using correct punctuation and messy formatting, which all make your profile less appealing to the reader (or just really hard to read).

Not putting in the effort

If you made a blank profile you rarely check, update or maintain, then no, online dating is not going to work for you. Write a thoughtful bio, pick some of your favorite photos, and dedicate time — even if it’s 10 minutes per day — to checking your apps for activity. If you get a message and don’t reply for three weeks, that person has probably moved on, and you might have missed an opportunity.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating.