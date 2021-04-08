How journalist Ernie Suggs presses on

When I was hired, my first job was as a night-time cops reporter. From there, my official beats included K-12, higher education, City Hall, the Georgia Senate and so many others that I have forgotten.

But with all of those jobs, I was always the guy – even when we didn’t have it as a beat – covering race. And what better place to do it than in Atlanta.

I will never forget the surreal feeling of meeting Coretta Scott King for the first time. Or to have Joe Lowery, C.T. Vivian or Andy Young blow up my phone. Right here in Atlanta, these people, because of what they contributed to this country in civil rights, were considered a second set of American Founding Fathers.

I loved covering them and I still consider it an honor. But times have changed. Now as a full-time race and culture reporter, it is my job to present to the reader some of the hard realities that Atlanta and the country are facing now: like what seems like growing racial unrest and health disparities in the age of COVID-19.

I know it gets heavy sometimes, which is why I also feel it is important to write about young Black entrepreneurs and artists who are making significant contributions to our society right here from Atlanta.

I know all of this is important to you because my inbox is always filled with your letters.

So, thank you for your support.

