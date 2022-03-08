How sports journalist Sarah K. Spencer presses on

But “Name” and “Outlet” on my credentials have changed, going from a sports media certificate student at the University of Georgia visiting then-Phillips Arena on a field trip to Hawks beat reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. I met my current editor on that trip years ago, back when he covered the team.

The renamed State Farm Arena has become my stomping grounds, and now it’s up to me to bring readers and listeners news on all things Atlanta Hawks. I take that responsibility seriously, and genuinely love what I do. I knew I would from the moment I started working for The Red & Black, the student newspaper at UGA. I always loved writing, and I found a way to write about my community through sports.