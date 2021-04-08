How data journalist John Perry presses on

In 2008, when I and another reporter on the investigative team noticed unbelievable jumps in state math test scores after a few weeks of summer school, we dug into the testing data to try to understand how that happened. The result was an investigation that, over four years, proved systematic cheating on state tests in the Atlanta Public Schools district.

Sometimes the data we need to answer a question doesn’t exist, and we have to create it. When another Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigative reporter noticed what he thought was an unusual number of medical board disciplinary cases involving inappropriate sexual behavior, my team wrote programs that downloaded disciplinary documents from medical board websites in 50 states and then identified cases involving sexual conduct. That created the first ever national database of sexual abuse cases brought against doctors and found that doctors in Georgia and nationwide rarely face serious consequences for their inappropriate behavior. The report was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.