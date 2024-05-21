BreakingNews
Polls open for Georgia primary races for Congress and Trump prosecutor
Yes, there are two primaries in Georgia this year

19 minutes ago

If “primary day” sounds familiar, that’s because this election year includes two primaries for voters in metro Atlanta and Georgia. The presidential primary was back on March 12, one week after Super Tuesday presidential primaries in a number of states.

The second primary, being held today, is for candidates seeking state and local offices, U.S. Congress and the Georgia Legislature. The ballot will also include candidates for county commission, sheriff and district attorney, among others, and some local referendums. On the same ballot will be nonpartisan elections for state and local judges.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have full coverage throughout the day. Return here for updates.

And looking ahead, any runoffs would be decided on June 18. And the big election for president is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

