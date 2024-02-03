Why South Carolina’s Democratic primary is a ‘measuring stick’ for Biden’s Black support

But the outcome Saturday will nonetheless serve as a measure of Biden’s appeal with the Black voters who dominate South Carolina’s Democratic electorate — and offer clues about the level of enthusiasm of his supporters in Georgia and other Southern states.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been addressing mostly Black audiences across the state, focusing on low jobless rates among minorities and major new federal grants for historically Black colleges and universities.

The president also is keen to praise voters here for reviving his then-foundering campaign. Biden’s 2020 victory in South Carolina propelled his path to the Democratic nomination, and he put the state atop the party’s nomination calendar for this year as a reward.

“You’re the reason Donald Trump is a loser,” Biden told voters here last week. “And you’re the reason we’re going to win and beat him again.”

But Biden faces persistent questions on whether he can rekindle the fragile coalition of Black voters, middle-of-the-road independents and disaffected Republicans that helped him narrowly defeat Trump in 2020.

And Democrats are particularly worried about polls and concern from activists that indicate Black voters — the cornerstone of the party’s base in the South — aren’t as enthusiastic about his quest for a second term.

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, for instance, showed 10% of Black voters in Georgia say they don’t plan to vote in the White House race at all. And other state and national polls that show lagging support among minority voters have alarmed party operatives.

Chris Salley, who recently resigned as head of the Anderson County Democratic Party, said he senses a growing generational divide among Black Democrats over Biden’s agenda and foreign policy.

While older voters seem to be voting for Biden “without hesitation,” Salley said, younger South Carolina Democrats are more likely to question their support for the incumbent.

“The younger you go, the less interest there is in participating in the primary, and there’s more willingness to consider supporting independent candidates,” said Salley, who said Biden’s pro-Israel policy in its war against Hamas is one of the key factors.

Biden’s supporters say signs of disaffection with his campaign are a messaging problem — and not red flags about frustration with his political agenda.

Antjuan Seawright, a veteran Democratic strategist in Columbia, said the race will only crystallize as the November election nears.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that narrative about Black Democrats,” Seawright said. “But campaigns are built in phases, and we aren’t even in the part yet when we have to lean in. The worst thing Biden can do is peak at the wrong time.”

Even as Haley battles Trump in her home state, Biden and his allies have declared the primary campaign over and tried to drive a sense of urgency toward Saturday’s vote, which some also frame as the start of the general election campaign.

Jonathan Sweeney, a Greenville activist who has helped mobilize Biden supporters, called Saturday a moment that will be a “true measuring stick” for the president’s popularity.

“We take the responsibility of setting the tone seriously,” he added. “Plainly put, South Carolina picks presidents.”