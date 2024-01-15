Politics

ELECTION 2024 | Latest primary results from South Carolina

Deena Clarkson, 63, center, walks her ballot to the scanner, while Joseph Clarkson Sr., 72, goes to a booth to work on his ballot during the South Carolina Democratic primary at a Richland County early voting site in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Both of them said they voted for President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Serkan Gurbuz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Deena Clarkson, 63, center, walks her ballot to the scanner, while Joseph Clarkson Sr., 72, goes to a booth to work on his ballot during the South Carolina Democratic primary at a Richland County early voting site in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Both of them said they voted for President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Serkan Gurbuz)

Voters in South Carolina have two presidential primary dates. On Saturday, it’s the Democratic Party. The Republican version will come later in the month.

Learn more about the South Carolina Democratic primary from the AJC.

Follow more AJC coverage from Iowa, including reaction and analysis at ajc.com/politics

Tap the South Carolina map or the Feb. 3 link to see votes by candidate, with expanded option to view results by county.

Podcasts: Listen to Politically Georgia from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 10 a.m. weekdays or on demand.

Newsletters: Subscribers can stay on top of the 2024 election year in Georgia with our weekday subscriber newsletter about Georgia Politics.

About the AJC’s coverage

Early voting for Georgia’s March 12 presidential primary starts Feb. 19. What happens in the other states will influence what happens here. And we are following a number of Georgia public officials and party activists who are campaigning in those other states, bringing you the kind of Georgia focused coverage you won’t find anywhere else.

ExploreKey dates for the 2024 presidential election
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top