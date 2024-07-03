What top Georgia Democrats are saying about Biden’s candidacy post-debate

Williams, who chairs the state Democratic Party, said that Biden shared a positive vision of the nation’s future while Trump “told lie after lie and then lied some more.”

The congresswoman joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution podcast “Politically Georgia” on Tuesday to elaborate on Georgia Democrats’ continued support for Biden.

“There is one clear path forward and that is to defeat Donald Trump, and that’s what Georgia Democrats stand ready to do,” she said on the show. “My president didn’t do a great job on Thursday night, but what he has done is a damn good job as president for the past 3 1/2 years.”

Williams said Democrats cannot afford to backtrack now.

“We’re in a very precarious situation right now and it’s all hands on deck,” she said. “You can’t depend on the president alone to pull this off. It takes all of us.”

Warnock also sounded his support for the president. The senator said Biden has worked for the American people, whereas Trump is interested in only himself.

“I’m with Joe Biden, and it’s our assignment to make sure that he gets over the finish line come November. Not for his sake, but for the country’s sake,” Warnock said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”