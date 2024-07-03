Politics

What top Georgia Democrats are saying about Biden’s candidacy post-debate

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who is also chair of the state Democratic Party, is among the top state Democrats who continue to support President Joe Biden's position on the party ticket. “My president didn’t do a great job on Thursday night, but what he has done is a damn good job as president for the past 3 1/2 years,” she said recently on "Politically Georgia." (Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nathan Posner for The AJC

Credit: Nathan Posner for The AJC

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who is also chair of the state Democratic Party, is among the top state Democrats who continue to support President Joe Biden's position on the party ticket. “My president didn’t do a great job on Thursday night, but what he has done is a damn good job as president for the past 3 1/2 years,” she said recently on "Politically Georgia." (Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Many of Georgia’s top Democrats have spoken up about President Joe Biden’s bid for reelection since last week’s debate in Atlanta, with some supporting the president while others are urging the party to jump ship.

Here is what some have said publicly since the debate:

U.S. Reps. Nikema Williams and Lucy McBath and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock have publicly supported the president’s bid for reelection amid calls for Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee.

Williams, who chairs the state Democratic Party, said that Biden shared a positive vision of the nation’s future while Trump “told lie after lie and then lied some more.”

The congresswoman joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution podcast “Politically Georgia” on Tuesday to elaborate on Georgia Democrats’ continued support for Biden.

“There is one clear path forward and that is to defeat Donald Trump, and that’s what Georgia Democrats stand ready to do,” she said on the show. “My president didn’t do a great job on Thursday night, but what he has done is a damn good job as president for the past 3 1/2 years.”

Williams said Democrats cannot afford to backtrack now.

“We’re in a very precarious situation right now and it’s all hands on deck,” she said. “You can’t depend on the president alone to pull this off. It takes all of us.”

Warnock also sounded his support for the president. The senator said Biden has worked for the American people, whereas Trump is interested in only himself.

“I’m with Joe Biden, and it’s our assignment to make sure that he gets over the finish line come November. Not for his sake, but for the country’s sake,” Warnock said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase35m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA pauses access closures of Five Points station during renovation
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

ANALYSIS
Why Georgia Democrats are holding the Biden line for now
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building

Credit: NYT

ELECTION 2024
Biden told ally that he is weighing whether to continue in race
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase
35m ago
Analysis: Why Georgia Dems are holding Biden line for now
1h ago
LISTEN
Writer shines a light on Project 2025, a map for new Trump administration
Featured

2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular