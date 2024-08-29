Organizing paperwork for the PAC was filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Aug. 1, just days after President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential contest and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris became the Democratic nominee on Aug. 6.

The PAC’s website provides few details about the organization and its mission beyond its ties to Abrams. A spokesman for the PAC did not return messages seeking comment.

The group will eventually submit campaign finance reports that outline donors and spending, but the fundraising emails provide a glimpse into the types of candidates the group supports and opposes.

“Trump is WRONG FOR GEORGIA,” was the subject of one message.

Another identified the PAC’s support for “four history-making candidates,” all Democrats on the ballot this fall: Harris and U.S. Senate candidates Collin Allred in Texas, Angela Alsobrooks in Maryland and Lisa Blunt Rochester in Delaware. Each, if elected, would be the first Black person to hold their title.

Abrams is a formidable fundraiser, raising $113 million for her second governor’s race in 2022. Her One Georgia Leadership Committee raised just shy of $60 million.

Most of those dollars were spent on Abrams’ campaign, which had millions in debt pending after the election. Dollars raised by those state-based entities cannot be used for federal campaigns.