Two new polls of the presidential race in Georgia were released this week, with different results.
Quinnipiac University released a poll showing Donald Trump with a 50% to 44% lead over Kamala Harris. That is a rare Georgia poll showing a candidate with a lead outside the margin of error. Quinnipiac last polled the race in early September and showed Trump with a 4-percentage-point edge at the time.
InsiderAdvantage found the race even, with both candidates at 48%. That is essentially unchanged from its late August poll, which also had Harris and Trump with the same level of support.
The previous 10 days of polling shows Trump leading in three polls, Harris in two and tied in one. The polling average has Trump leading by about 1 percentage point, which is well within the margin of error.
Here’s what the polls have shown since Harris entered the race in July:
All of the expert election forecasters kept their rating of Georgia as a toss-up state.
The betting markets moved slightly toward Trump. On Predictit, a share predicting a Republican win costs 61 cents, compared with 42 cents for Harris as of Oct. 3. Last week, a share for Trump cost 58 cents and a share for Harris was 44 cents. On Polymarket, a user betting on Trump would win about $16 for wagering $10, compared with $25 on a $10 wager for Harris.
