Politics

Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia

The latest polls show different results.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. (Tyger Williams and Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. (Tyger Williams and Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
By
47 minutes ago

Two new polls of the presidential race in Georgia were released this week, with different results.

Quinnipiac University released a poll showing Donald Trump with a 50% to 44% lead over Kamala Harris. That is a rare Georgia poll showing a candidate with a lead outside the margin of error. Quinnipiac last polled the race in early September and showed Trump with a 4-percentage-point edge at the time.

InsiderAdvantage found the race even, with both candidates at 48%. That is essentially unchanged from its late August poll, which also had Harris and Trump with the same level of support.

The previous 10 days of polling shows Trump leading in three polls, Harris in two and tied in one. The polling average has Trump leading by about 1 percentage point, which is well within the margin of error.

Here’s what the polls have shown since Harris entered the race in July:

All of the expert election forecasters kept their rating of Georgia as a toss-up state.

The betting markets moved slightly toward Trump. On Predictit, a share predicting a Republican win costs 61 cents, compared with 42 cents for Harris as of Oct. 3. Last week, a share for Trump cost 58 cents and a share for Harris was 44 cents. On Polymarket, a user betting on Trump would win about $16 for wagering $10, compared with $25 on a $10 wager for Harris.

About the Author

Follow Isaac Sabetai on twitter

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia voters dig in and fan out as the presidential campaign enters its final stretch
Placeholder Image

Georgia’s election board passed a rule that could delay the results of the presidential...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Key Senate race in Arizona could hinge on voters who back Trump and the Democratic...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Analysis: Why Trump and Kemp are joining forces after Hurricane Helene17m ago
Georgia’s plan to count ballots by hand could slow election results but ensure accuracy1h ago
Voter Guide
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship