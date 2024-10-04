Two new polls of the presidential race in Georgia were released this week, with different results.

Quinnipiac University released a poll showing Donald Trump with a 50% to 44% lead over Kamala Harris. That is a rare Georgia poll showing a candidate with a lead outside the margin of error. Quinnipiac last polled the race in early September and showed Trump with a 4-percentage-point edge at the time.

InsiderAdvantage found the race even, with both candidates at 48%. That is essentially unchanged from its late August poll, which also had Harris and Trump with the same level of support.