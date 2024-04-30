Breaking: The Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho for now in a limited ruling
Warnock: ‘We fixin’ to win one more time’

By
15 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock told a room of labor union leaders that when he was growing up in Savannah, he rode a Blue Bird bus to school, but he didn’t realize the laborers who built the busses. The Democrat called that an analogy for the country.

“Sometimes people just get off the bus and they don’t know how they got there,” he said. “They don’t know who put the bus together, who built the bus. Blue Bird built the bus.”

“There are people right now in our country who are riding the bus of our progress,” he said. “And because our guy is not a blowhard who boasts and brags … sometimes they don’t know who put them on the bus.”

Warnock said Republicans have made organized labor a “punching bag,” but that laborers – and Georgia Democrats in general – need to make sure they remain motivated to vote in November.

“Because, we see that when we show up, we win,” he said. “Like we did in 2020. We win like we did in 2022. We win like we fixin’ to do – that’s how you know I’m from the South – we fixin’ to win one more time.”

About the Author

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

