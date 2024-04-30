Warnock: ‘We fixin’ to win one more time’

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock told a room of labor union leaders that when he was growing up in Savannah, he rode a Blue Bird bus to school, but he didn’t realize the laborers who built the busses. The Democrat called that an analogy for the country.

“Sometimes people just get off the bus and they don’t know how they got there,” he said. “They don’t know who put the bus together, who built the bus. Blue Bird built the bus.”

“There are people right now in our country who are riding the bus of our progress,” he said. “And because our guy is not a blowhard who boasts and brags … sometimes they don’t know who put them on the bus.”