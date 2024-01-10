Politics

Warnock touts Biden’s work to lower health care costs

By
39 minutes ago

After rallying with union leaders, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock shifted to talk health care at a news conference, emphasizing the Biden administration’s record on addressing rising costs.

He touted Democrats’ efforts to cap insulin prices at $35 and allow Medicare to negotiate directly with pharmaceutical companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

“While everybody is focused on the two men on stage, the real spotlight has to be on ordinary Americans,” he said.

