Warnock dodges question on whether Biden should run for reelection

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock dodged a question on whether he wants President Joe Biden to run for a second term. Meanwhile, Republican Herschel Walker said he would support a comeback bid from former President Donald Trump.

As he’s done on the campaign trail, Warnock said he’s not focused on the next election.

“I’ve not spent a minute thinking about what politician should run for what in 2024,” he said, adding: “Maybe this is difficult for people to understand because that’s how politicians think.”

Walker, meanwhile, said he would not “leave my allies” behind when expressing his support for Trump, whom he’s known for decades.

Credit: WSAV screen grab

