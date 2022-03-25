Warnock among senators encouraging U.S. banks to dump overdraft fees

WASHINGTON — Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is among a group of senators who want the nation’s largest banks to reduce or eliminate the fees customers pay when their accounts go into the red.
Letters went out this morning to the chief executives of seven institutions, including Wells Fargo and Truist, asking them to rethink the fines that are most often shouldered by poor families, worsening their financial situations.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that 9% of personal accounts see 10 or more overdraft penalties each year, and these accounts are responsible for 80% of all overdraft revenue. Meanwhile, banks derive huge revenue from overdrafts and insufficient-funds penalties, to the tune of $15.5 billion in 2019, according to the CFPB research.
“These fees not only drain bank accounts but also push consumers out of the banking system and into the arms of unscrupulous and unsupervised lenders who are all too willing to overcharge them for similar services,” the letters to the CEOs say. “The result is that millions of Americans are underbanked or unbanked.”
The other institutions included in the call-out are Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group, TD Group and U.S. Bancorp.
The letters note that Capital One and Citigroup have already decided to eliminate overdraft fees, and Bank of America recently reduced the amount charged when accounts are overdrawn. Wells Fargo has a policy whereby if a customer receives a direct deposit the next business day, the overdraft fee can be waived or refunded.
Warnock, who chairs the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection, is partnering with Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio in this effort. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Rhode Island’s Jack Reed and Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen also signed onto the letters. All five are Democrats.
Each of the seven banks is asked to provide a report by April 7 outlining how they plan to reduce or eliminate overdraft fees.
About the Author