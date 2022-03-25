Warnock among senators encouraging U.S. banks to dump overdraft fees

Letters went out this morning to the chief executives of seven institutions, including Wells Fargo and Truist, asking them to rethink the fines that are most often shouldered by poor families, worsening their financial situations.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that 9% of personal accounts see 10 or more overdraft penalties each year, and these accounts are responsible for 80% of all overdraft revenue. Meanwhile, banks derive huge revenue from overdrafts and insufficient-funds penalties, to the tune of $15.5 billion in 2019, according to the CFPB research.