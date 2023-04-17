Walker dishes out campaign cash to favorite charities

Federal campaign finance law allows candidates to donate campaign funds to charitable groups as long as the organization is operated exclusively for “religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational” purposes, said Jeremy Berry, an election law attorney. He said the law also forbids the charitable donations from being “converted in any way for the candidate’s personal use.”

The biggest contribution was a $1 million gift to the Georgia GOP shortly after the November election. The party was among Walker’s most important allies in Georgia since many elected officials initially steered clear of his campaign.

Walker also gave $100,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which spent more than $7 million to promote his losing bid last year.

Walker’s former aides declined to comment when asked about Walker’s use of campaign funds.