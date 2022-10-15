BreakingNews
Braves face elimination after Phillies spoil Spencer Strider’s return in Game 3
ajc logo
X

Walker addresses his mental health

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Herschel Walker is asked about an earlier comment that he does not receive treatment now for his mental illness, Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Walker confirmed he is not currently getting treatment.

“You don’t have to have treatment for it,” he said. “And I encourage people to continue to talk to people. I talked to my pastors and continue to get help if I need help, but I don’t need any help. I’m doing well.”

He said he wants anyone with a mental illness to know they can get help if they ask for help.

Asked if Georgia voters can be assured he’s capable of serving, Walker said yes.

“I’m ready to lead today,” Walker said. “I’m ready to vote with the Georgia voters where Senator Warren is voted with Joe Biden 96% of the time, I’m ready to vote with the Georgia voters today.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

J Batt comes to Georgia Tech with reputation for fundraising
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
7h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
7h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
12h ago
The Latest

Warnock dodges question on whether Biden should run for reelection
32m ago
Walker admonished for using prop after Warnock accused him of lying
47m ago
Fireworks fly over abortion
50m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
5h ago
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock, Walker debate for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top