Walker addresses his mental health

Herschel Walker is asked about an earlier comment that he does not receive treatment now for his mental illness, Dissociative Identity Disorder.
Walker confirmed he is not currently getting treatment.
“You don’t have to have treatment for it,” he said. “And I encourage people to continue to talk to people. I talked to my pastors and continue to get help if I need help, but I don’t need any help. I’m doing well.”
He said he wants anyone with a mental illness to know they can get help if they ask for help.
Asked if Georgia voters can be assured he’s capable of serving, Walker said yes.
“I’m ready to lead today,” Walker said. “I’m ready to vote with the Georgia voters where Senator Warren is voted with Joe Biden 96% of the time, I’m ready to vote with the Georgia voters today.
