Voting groups pledge to oppose takeover of Fulton elections

Brian Robinson, a Republican consultant, said voting rights groups should welcome an opportunity to fix Fulton’s problems with long waits to vote and undelivered absentee ballots.

“All of the things that Democrats cite as voter suppression, the worst offender is Fulton County. So why in the heck do they have the problem with fixing the issues that they call voter suppression?” Robinson said. “We all benefit if the lines are shorter and if the appropriate number of voting machines are in precincts to meet the demand.”

Members of the voting rights organizations said they plan to take legal action and raise money to oppose a potential takeover of Fulton’s elections board. They included the New Georgia Project, Fair Fight Action, the NAACP and Common Cause Georgia.

The takeover process was created by Georgia’s new voting law, passed in the spring by the Republican-controlled General Assembly. After the performance review is completed, the State Election Board has the power to install a temporary superintendent with authority over vote counting, polling places and staffing.

“They made it harder for counties to do this job, and rather than finding ways to offer them additional resources, they are now intimidating them, threatening to take it over,” said Hillary Holley, organizing director for Fair Fight Action.