Voters await results but Georgia law allows time to count ballots

Voters have until this Friday to correct problems with absentee or provisional ballots, such as mismatched signatures or voter registration issues.

Election officials will also conduct recounts when required, double-check vote counts and conduct the first audit of results in a statewide race. The race to be audited hasn’t yet been announced by the secretary of state’s office.

Even after next week, the count still won’t be finished. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has until Nov. 20 to certify results.

Then runoffs for state races, if necessary, will be held Dec. 1.

The federal runoff for U.S. Senate between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock is scheduled for Jan. 5.

The Electoral College will meet Dec. 14 to cast votes for president.