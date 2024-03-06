Georgia Secretary of State Website

The Elections Division of the Georgia Secretary of State website provides details about the upcoming election, including the voter registration process, how and where to vote, and information about election security in Georgia. Included is the Georgia My Voter page, where you can check your registration status, find your voting precinct and sample ballots for the upcoming election. You will asked to provide your name, date of birth and the county where you live to view information about your specific voting districts and the races for which you are eligible to vote.