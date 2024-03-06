Georgia Voter Guide: Democratic Presidential Candidates 2024
COUNTDOWN TOPRIMARY DAY
5
D
16
H
41
M
30
S
Georgia residents can check their registrations and sign up to vote online through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. The My Voter Page also includes details about your voting sites, state and federal elected officials and voter participation history.
The deadline to register to vote in Georgia was 29 days before the March 12 presidential primary, on Feb. 12. Three weeks of early voting began on Monday, Feb. 19. Then the general primary for local offices, General Assembly and congressional candidates will be held May 21, and the general election is Nov. 5.
This is the first presidential election under Georgia’s voting law that passed three years ago, which restricted absentee ballot drop boxes, prohibited handing food and drinks to voters waiting in line, shortened deadlines to request absentee ballots and allowed unlimited challenges to voters’ eligibility.
Voters in the presidential primary will be able to choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot. Georgia is an open primary state, meaning any registered voter can pick either party’s ballot.
The Candidates
Joe Biden
- Birth date: Nov. 20, 1942
- Birthplace: Scranton, Pennsylvania
- Party: Democratic
- Spouse: Jill Biden
Current U.S. president, former vice president and former Delaware senator, he was first elected to federal office in 1972. A Pennsylvania native, he attended the University of Delaware and earned his law degree from Syracuse University.
Where do they stand?
Economy
Biden has said he would protect Social Security and Medicare. He has proposed restoring the top tax rate for the wealthiest Americans to pre-Donald Trump levels. He supports canceling some student debt and investing in infrastructure. He supports the use of investment funds that prioritize social and environmental responsibility.
Elections
Biden recognizes the legitimacy of the 2020 election results, and he has committed to accepting the certified results of the 2024 election. He has said he would not consider pardoning people convicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Foreign Policy
Biden has said that Russia and China are America’s greatest threats. He has continued to support Ukraine. He supports sending troops to Taiwan if China were to invade.
Abortion
Biden supports legal access to abortion, and he has encouraged Congress to pass a law that would codify abortion rights nationwide. He has also said that mifepristone, one of the pills used in medication abortion, should remain legally available.
Immigration
Biden has proposed a path to U.S. citizenship for immigrants who entered the country illegally and issued an executive order opposing family separations. He has increased the cap on refugees, though the number actually accepted has fallen short and the administration has enacted temporary restrictions due to the record number of border crossings.
Climate
Biden has said that he believes human activity is a leading cause of climate change and that climate change is making extreme weather events worse. Biden favors both regulation and market forces to combat climate change. He has established clean-energy tax credits and subsidies for electric vehicles, heat pumps and climate-friendly technology.
Crime and guns
Biden supports the First Step Act, a sentencing law signed by Trump in 2018. He opposes federal legalization of marijuana. He supports restricting access to guns for people who may harm themselves or others, and requiring background checks. He supports the ability to bar people from carrying guns in schools. He supports allowing gun manufacturers to be sued in court. He owns guns.
Education
Biden supports some student loan debt forgiveness. He has said teachers should be allowed to teach about systemic racism, as well as sexuality and gender. He supports access to bathrooms for transgender students, but he has said schools should set their own rules about sports. He supports access to gender-affirming care. His children went to private schools.
Washington Post
Dean Phillips
- Birth date: January 20, 1969
- Birthplace: St. Paul, Minnesota
- Party: Democratic
- Spouse: Annalise Glick
Former three-term Minnesota congressman and business owner. A Minnesota native, attended Brown University and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Business.
Where do they stand?
Economy
It’s unclear if Phillips supports raising the retirement age. He wants to work in a bipartisan manner on entitlement programs. His tax policies are unclear, though he opposed the House Republicans’ tax plan in 2017. He supports targeting student debt aid to help those with the “greatest need” and making college more affordable. His position on defense spending is unclear. He supported President Joe Biden’s 2021 infrastructure bill. He supports investment funds that prioritize social and environmental responsibility.
Elections
Phillips acknowledges that Biden is the legitimate winner of the 2020 election. It’s unclear whether he would consider pardoning people convicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Foreign Policy
It’s not clear what country Phillips believes presents the greatest geopolitical threat to the United States. He favors continued support of Ukraine. His position on Taiwan is unclear, although he previously opposed an amendment to treat Taiwan similarly to NATO-protected countries.
Abortion
Phillips opposes a federal ban on abortion. It’s unclear at what stage of gestation he believes abortion should no longer be allowed, but he co-sponsored legislation that would ban states from restricting abortion rights. He supports the use of medication abortion as safe and effective, and he has spoken out against the 'politicization of medicine.'
Immigration
Phillips supports a pathway to citizenship for existing immigrants and their children who entered the country illegally. He also supports a streamlined process for people looking to enter the country legally, as well as enhanced border security. He opposes family separation. His policies on refugees are not clear.
Climate
Phillips appears to agree that climate change is largely driven by human activities. He agrees that climate change is making extreme weather events worse. It’s unclear whether he favors government intervention or market forces to address climate change, but he has supported clean-energy tax credits, such as those for electric vehicles.
Crime and guns
It’s unclear whether Phillips supports the First Step Act, a sentencing law signed by President Donald Trump in 2018. He supports the federal legalization and taxation of marijuana. He supports red-flag laws and mandatory background checks for every gun purchase. It’s unclear whether he supports restricting concealed carry of guns in schools. It’s unclear whether he supports repealing immunity for gun manufacturers so they can be sued in court. He has said that he is a gun owner.
Education
Phillips has shown support for relieving student debt. He has said that systemic racism is real and persistent. It’s unclear at what age he believes students should learn about sexuality and gender. His positions on access to bathrooms and sports for transgender students is not clear, but he has supported legislation that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity. His position on access to gender-affirming care is not clear.
Washington Post
Marianne Williamson
- Birth date: July 8, 1952
- Birthplace: Houston, Texas
- Party: Democratic
- Spouse: Unmarried
The author, speaker and political activist has never held public office. A native of Texas, she attended classes at the University of New Mexico and the University of Texas, but she did not graduate.
Where do they stand?
Economy
Williamson would dramatically increase the tax rate for the wealthiest Americans. She has said she would protect Social Security. She supports investing in infrastructure.
Elections
Williamson recognizes Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 election. She has committed to accepting the certified results of the 2024 election. She has said she would not consider pardoning people convicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Foreign Policy
Williamson has said that Russia is the greatest threat to the United States. She has said she would continue funding for Ukraine for now. She opposes defending Taiwan if China were to invade.
Abortion
Williamson supports legal access to abortion as it existed under Roe v. Wade. She has also said that mifepristone, one of the pills used in medication abortion, should remain legally available.
Immigration
Williamson has said she wants to replace the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with an Office of Citizenship, Refugees and Immigration Services under the Labor Department. She supports a path to citizenship for immigrants who entered the country illegally and opposes family separations. She says people have the right to seek asylum if they set foot on U.S. soil.
Climate
Williamson has said she believes that climate change is caused by human activity and that it is making extreme weather events worse. She favors government action as a solution to climate change. She supports clean-energy tax credits and subsidies.
Crime and guns
Williamson’s position on the First Step Act, a sentencing law signed by President Donald Trump in 2018, is unclear. She supports federal legalization of marijuana. She supports restricting access to guns for people who might harm themselves or others, and requiring background checks. Her position on barring people from carrying guns in schools is unclear. She supports allowing gun manufacturers to be sued in court. It’s unclear whether she owns guns.
Education
Williamson supports student loan forgiveness. She supports teaching about systemic racism. She supports teaching about sexuality and gender, though it’s unclear at what age. She opposes discrimination based on sexuality or gender, though her specific policies on sports, bathrooms and gender-affirming care are unclear. It’s unclear whether her daughter went to public or private schools.
Washington Post
Voting Resources
Georgia Secretary of State Website
The Elections Division of the Georgia Secretary of State website provides details about the upcoming election, including the voter registration process, how and where to vote, and information about election security in Georgia. Included is the Georgia My Voter page, where you can check your registration status, find your voting precinct and sample ballots for the upcoming election. You will asked to provide your name, date of birth and the county where you live to view information about your specific voting districts and the races for which you are eligible to vote.
Polling