Voter check-in computers offline on fourth day of Georgia early voting

A statewide outage of Georgia’s voter check-in computer system caused problems with early voting Thursday morning, but voters were still able to cast ballots using backup procedures.
The disruption could cause delays for Georgians whose registration information must be verified before they’re allowed to vote.
The secretary of state’s office said the problem was caused by a “glitch” after primary and backup servers automatically restarted Wednesday night. The servers were being restarted again Thursday morning in hopes of resolving the issue.
The outage affected Georgia’s voter registration system, called ElectioNet, which is used to check in voters at early voting locations during the primary. The secretary of state’s office announced plans to replace the ElectioNet system earlier this year, but the new computer system wasn’t ready in time for the primary.
Election workers can still check in voters without using ElectioNet, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Early voting locations have thumb drives that contain the voter rolls, and counties can also verify voters’ registration information through the state’s My Voter Page. Some counties, including Fulton, use check-in system called EasyVote that remains operational.
Backup systems create voting records that ensure only one ballot is cast for each voter, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Through Wednesday, early voting turnout reached record levels for a primary, with over 92,500 people voting in the first three days. Early voting is available for three weeks ahead of the May 24 election.
About the Author