Vocal Trump election supporter will run for Georgia lieutenant governor

FILE - Georgia state Sen. Senator Burt Jones, R - Jackson, speaks to a Senate committee in Atlanta, in this March 3, 2020, file photo. Jones has declared his intent to run for lieutenant governor and tweeted “Stay tuned” after former President Donald Trump attacked Butch Miller’s Republican candidacy. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
A state senator and wealthy oil executive who has spent the past nine months trying to get Georgia officials to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has filed paperwork declaring his intent to join the Republican race for lieutenant governor.

After months of speculation, state Sen. Burt Jones on Friday declared to the state to accept that he intends to seek the Republican nomination for the state’s second highest elected office. Jones, a Jackson resident, has become one of the state’s most vocal opponents of results of the 2020 presidential election.

Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last December, Jones joined other senators on an amicus brief supporting Texas’ unsuccessful attempt to have results overturned in Georgia and other states — and had his Senate chairmanship stripped as a result. In June, he participated in a “walk through” of ballot review stations in June during a Republican-backed review of Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona. He has courted an endorsement from former president Donald Trump, traveling to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago compound this spring.

While that endorsement has yet to be made, Trump earlier this summer ruled out supporting state Senate Pro Tem Butch Miller, a Republican also running for lieutenant governor. Trump called on “strong and effective” challengers to enter the Republican primary.

Miller has secured wide financial support for his candidacy, reporting raising nearly $2 million in the five weeks after entering the race. Republican activist Jeanne Seaver also announced her intent to run for the office earlier this year.

Jones has elevated his profile in Republican circles since the 2020 election through his promotion of Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud, costing the former president the election in Georgia. Jones also was recently honored by Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer with a “Warrior Award,” citing his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

