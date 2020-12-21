Georgia Republican lawmakers say they were right to back Texas lawsuit against state

“I believe that there was a strong possibility that the irregularities in the voting in our state cost Donald Trump 16 electoral votes,” said state Rep. Greg Morris, a Vidalia Republican. “In this close election, I thought it would certainly deserve to have been heard in court.”

Democratic nominee Joe Biden beat Trump in Georgia and electors across the nation cast their ballots for Biden on Monday. Trump has spent more than a month claiming fraud and pressuring GOP officials who run the state to flip it into his electoral column.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has repeatedly said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia. Trump’s U.S. Attorney General William Barr has said his investigators found no evidence of fraud on a scale that would have changed the outcome of the election.

State Sen. Brandon Beach, an Alpharetta Republican, called on his colleagues to convene a special session to investigate the allegations of fraud — most of which have been debunked. It would take two-thirds of the Legislature to agree to call a special session, and that was never going to happen.

The General Assembly convenes for its 2021 regular session shortly before inauguration day.

Beach said he disagreed with an agreement Raffensperger made with the Democratic Party of Georgia earlier this year to settle a lawsuit. The agreement required his office to quickly notify voters if there was an issue with their absentee ballot and allow them time to rectify any problems.

“Since we weren’t able to go into special session, I was more than happy to join an amicus brief to support the Texas lawsuit because I think what Brad Raffensperger entered into without legislative approval was illegal,” Beach said. “He had no right to change election law as he did.”

Raffensperger said the settlement clarifies but doesn’t change state law and was within his authority.

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans, said he and other members of Georgia’s congressional delegation had complained to Raffensperger about the consent decree.

“We had conversations with the secretary of state in May about this and warned him that this could happen,” Allen said.

However, there wasn’t widespread public concern about the decree until after Biden beat Trump in Georgia, in large part because of the heavy use of absentee voting by Democrats.

Allen said he signed the brief not in support of Texas’ lawsuit, but because he wanted the court to weigh in on the legality of the consent decree. Yet he also repeated unsubstantiated allegations that people who no longer live in Georgia were allowed to vote in the general election and that ballots may have been submitted fraudulently.

“I wanted a court to tell me is this fair in America or not,” he said.

Lawsuit after lawsuit including those allegations has been tossed out.

Of the 35 Georgia Republican elected officials who signed the Texas amicus brief, only eight would speak to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the record. Twenty-five did not respond to requests for comment via phone call, email and text.

State Sen. Matt Brass, a Newnan Republican, declined to comment. U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, a West Point Republican, said his office would share a statement with the AJC, but it never did.

State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, a Marietta Republican, said the fact that all four of the states Texas challenged had used the same Dominion voting system convinced him that the election could have been thrown. Tippins voted in 2019 to approve the purchase of the voting system from Dominion.

Many Republicans have challenged the accuracy of the Dominion Voting Systems machines, alleging that election fraud was accomplished through “ballot stuffing” by the voting software. The software company has repeatedly disputed the claim and threatened defamation lawsuits against Trump lawyers making the accusations.

“There’s been a great deal of testimony in some of the hearings, and affidavits that have been signed point to some single instances (of irregularities) and some are systemic that could have some seismic impacts,” Tippins said. “All I’m saying is, I think the Georgia public ought to get to the truth.”

