Kamala Harris is traveling to Georgia on Wednesday to survey Helene’s damage

The vice president will receive a briefing from FEMA. She will also deliver remarks about the federal response.
Hurricane Helene destroyed many buildings in downtown Valdosta, Saturday, September 28, 2024. The devastation in Valdosta was extensive after the South Georgia city was battered with hurricane-force winds on Helene’s path across the state. Damaging Helene has swept through Georgia, leading to at least 15 deaths. All 159 counties are now assessing the devastation and working to rebuild, even as serious flooding risks linger. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By
40 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will survey parts of Georgia badly damaged by Hurricane Helene, the White House announced Tuesday.

She will also receive a briefing from FEMA officials on the ground and deliver remarks updating the public about the federal response during her visit Wednesday. More details about exactly where Harris will be have not been announced.

The White House in its news release said that Harris has already spoken to state and local officials in areas affected by the storm, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

President Joe Biden will travel separately on Wednesday to North and South Carolina.

The news of Harris’ visit comes as major disaster declarations have been approved for 41 Georgia counties, making residents eligible for emergency payments and other FEMA assistance.

