Breaking: Date set for 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta
Politics

Vance’s roommate says his politics are rooted in grievance and anger

Georgia state senator tells ‘Politically Georgia’ Trump’s VP pick has chosen style over substance
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in downtown Milwaukee, WI. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in downtown Milwaukee, WI. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
0 minutes ago

Following U.S. Sen. JD Vance’s formal acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention as Donald Trump’s running mate, Vance critic and former roommate state Sen. Josh McLaurin joined “Politically Georgia” to discuss Vance’s political shift and the mounting calls for Biden to end his reelection bid.

McLaurin said the political shift of Vance, whom McLaurin said he thought of as thoughtful and charismatic while the two were at Yale Law School, from outspoken never-Trumper to Trump’s running mate could be rooted in anger.

“Trump’s style, his sort of wrecking-ball approach to norms and institutions, is really what JD is parroting here, and that comes from anger and grievance, not from some sort of study about what Trump’s policies are and how they can serve the voters that JD cares about,” the Sandy Springs Democrat said.

Before Trump’s election in 2016, McLaurin said he received a text from Vance suggesting Trump could be “America’s Hitler.” After Trump endorsed Vance’s run for U.S. Senate in 2022, McLaurin publicized the text.

“I still think it matters if you thought one thing and then you changed your mind and thought something else, for reasons other than being persuaded,” McLaurin said.

The Republican Party appears more united than in past election cycles, while President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure throughout the Democratic Party to step aside as the party nominee. McLaurin said he continues to back Biden’s reelection bid.

However, he emphasized the importance of conversations and concerns surrounding the 81-year-old’s mental health and physical fitness within the party.

“We’re not tearing each other apart over this,” he said. “I think what is actually happening is that we care about leadership, and we want to get to the right answer.”

Thursday on “Politically Georgia”: Former President Donald Trump takes the main stage at the Republican National Convention. Our team is in Milwaukee and will give you the latest.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points59m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Date set for 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Federal suit targets special Georgia campaign law designed to help Kemp

Credit: John Spink

State law, court ruling mesh to threaten homeless with jail

Credit: John Spink

State law, court ruling mesh to threaten homeless with jail

Credit: Natrice Miller

Clayton County residents pushing back on 31% property tax hike
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Federal suit targets special Georgia campaign law designed to help Kemp
Opinion: Trump, Republicans still stuck on 2020
What Georgians should expect from Trump’s nomination speech
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What Georgians should expect from Trump’s RNC speech & how to watch
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this week's updates
Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star game - again