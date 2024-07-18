Vance’s roommate says his politics are rooted in grievance and anger

Before Trump’s election in 2016, McLaurin said he received a text from Vance suggesting Trump could be “America’s Hitler.” After Trump endorsed Vance’s run for U.S. Senate in 2022, McLaurin publicized the text.

“I still think it matters if you thought one thing and then you changed your mind and thought something else, for reasons other than being persuaded,” McLaurin said.

The Republican Party appears more united than in past election cycles, while President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure throughout the Democratic Party to step aside as the party nominee. McLaurin said he continues to back Biden’s reelection bid.

However, he emphasized the importance of conversations and concerns surrounding the 81-year-old’s mental health and physical fitness within the party.

“We’re not tearing each other apart over this,” he said. “I think what is actually happening is that we care about leadership, and we want to get to the right answer.”

Thursday on “Politically Georgia”: Former President Donald Trump takes the main stage at the Republican National Convention. Our team is in Milwaukee and will give you the latest.