‘Not very exciting’: VP pick Vance’s former roommate critiques acceptance speech

JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, and Georgia Democratic lawmaker attended Yale Law School together
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in downtown Milwaukee, WI. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in downtown Milwaukee, WI. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
6 minutes ago

A Georgia state senator called the speech his former roommate made to accept the Republican vice presidential nomination a little sleepy.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, an Atlanta Democrat, has been in high demand by news organizations since U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, his classmate at Yale Law School, was selected as the running mate to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

McLaurin first made headlines two years ago when he shared text messages the state senator said Vance sent him during the 2016 presidential campaign that were disparaging to Trump, calling him “America’s Hitler.”

“JD is only animated when he’s angry,” McLaurin wrote Wednesday on the social media site formerly known as Twitter. “The rest is frankly a little (sleeping emoji). This car only runs on MAGA.”

During his time at Yale Law School, McLaurin said he thought of the Ohio senator as a very thoughtful and charismatic person who had a chance at reinventing what it meant to be a Republican. However, as he and Vance grew apart, McLaurin said he noticed changes in his roommate.

During Vance’s speech on Wednesday accepting the vice presidential nomination, McLaurin sent a string of posts on the social media site formerly known as Twitter giving his two cents on his former roommate.

“‘They said he was a tyrant,’ JD says early in his speech,” McLaurin posted. “Feels like yesterday that JD was the one wondering if Trump is America’s Hitler. And Trump said he’d be a dictator ‘on day one.’ Vance and Trump are the ones saying it themselves.”

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, speaks at the Senate in the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, January 8, 2024, the first day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

After Trump endorsed Vance’s run for U.S. Senate in 2022, McLaurin publicized a text message he said was sent by Vance in 2016.

“I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical (expletive) like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad — and might even prove useful — or that he’s America’s Hitler,” Vance allegedly wrote. “How’s that for discouraging?”

As Trump’s popularity grew, McLaurin said Vance shifted to identify closer with Trump. That shift was on display during Vance’s speech.

Vance spent his speech familiarizing those at the convention who didn’t already know his story, as told in his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” and in the Oscar-nominated film by the same name. He told stories of his mother’s struggle with drug addiction and being raised in Ohio by his grandmother, whom he called “Mamaw.”

The Mamaw stories laid the foundation for the second part of Vance’s speech, McLaurin posted on social media.

“JD now turning up the heat on his ‘economic populism’ (code for distrust of immigrants and foreign-made goods). It’s like a BOGO deal: if you tell enough warm or funny family stories, you get one free xenophobic rant,” McLaurin wrote.

Summing up the speech, McLaurin said Vance’s remarks “fell flat.”

“Well, the verdict is in,” McLaurin wrote. “He seems more comfortable sparring with cable news reporters than delivering any message of true inspiration to his base (apart from some lukewarm nationalism). The New Right: not very exciting!”

