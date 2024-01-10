Politics

Valencia Stovall leading in likely runoff for Fulton, Fayette state Senate seat

By
29 minutes ago

Valencia Stovall, a former state Representative, is leading in a primary election for a state Senate seat that spans Fulton and Fayette counties.

State Sen. Valencia Seay retired from the chamber, creating an opening for the position for the first time in decades.

In Tuesday night’s vote tallies, Stovall, who also ran as an independent for U.S. Senate in 2020, captured 46% of the vote — just shy of the majority she would have needed to avoid a runoff election. Kenya Wicks, a former military officer, captured the second most votes, with about 15% of the total.

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman is the Politics News and Enterprise Reporter for the AJC, where she covers statewide political stories. She returned to Atlanta, after spending six years at The Seattle Times covering transportation, mental health, education and local news in the Pacific Northwest

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest
A primary night recap: What happened in Georgia?
9m ago
Runoff coming for District 4 Fulton commission seat
33m ago
Fulton sheriff: Labat avoids runoff
37m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia
1h ago
Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station