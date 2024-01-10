Valencia Stovall leading in likely runoff for Fulton, Fayette state Senate seat

Valencia Stovall, a former state Representative, is leading in a primary election for a state Senate seat that spans Fulton and Fayette counties.

State Sen. Valencia Seay retired from the chamber, creating an opening for the position for the first time in decades.

In Tuesday night’s vote tallies, Stovall, who also ran as an independent for U.S. Senate in 2020, captured 46% of the vote — just shy of the majority she would have needed to avoid a runoff election. Kenya Wicks, a former military officer, captured the second most votes, with about 15% of the total.