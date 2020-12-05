Valdosta, site of Trump’s Saturday rally, has voted Republican in recent presidential races

2020 vote for president in Lowndes County

Valdosta is 73 miles east-northeast of Tallahassee, Florida. It is just over 220 miles south of the Atlanta airport along I-75.

In addition to I-75, Lowndes County is served by U.S. 41 running north and south and U.S. 84, which connects to Savannah on the east and the Alabama state line on the west.

Major employers include Moody Air Force Base northeast of Valdosta, Valdosta State University and South Georgia Medical Center, according to Valdosta’s city website.

A major tourist stop is Wild Adventures, which bills itself as a theme park with “three adventures in one,” including a water park and animal park in addition to its theme park.

Valdosta should not be confused with another V-letter city, Vidalia, which is 120 miles northeast. Vidalia is where the sweet onions grow.