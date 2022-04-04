Judiciary Committee deadlocks on Jackson nomination; Senate will move forward

“Judge Jackson is poised now to make American history and to demonstrate to our fellow Americans and to the world what this country stands for at its very best,” Ossoff said. “She has earned the respect of the nation through her exemplary conduct throughout this process. She will be a superb addition to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I look forward to enthusiastically voting to move her to the floor today and supporting her on the floor.”

The Judiciary Committee took a long recess and the vote was delayed until the late afternoon to allow time for one member, Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla of California, to arrive in Washington after experiencing travel issues. Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said a Supreme Court nomination was too important of a task to take a vote without everyone.

“This is not a run-of-the-mill, ordinary vote,” said Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois. “This is an important one that everyone here has thought through very seriously and we should take very seriously.”

Developing story. This article will be updated.