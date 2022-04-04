Judiciary Committee deadlocks on Jackson nomination; Senate will move forward

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on the question of whether to recommend Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
But that party-line vote will likely represent just a small delay in Jackson’s confirmation. By the end of the week, she is expected to become the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.
The Judiciary Committee vote on Jackson’s nomination was 11-11, with all Democrats on the panel in favor and all Republicans opposed. But a procedural vote is likely to be scheduled for tonight on the Senate floor to discharge the issue from the committee and send it to the Senate floor for a full vote.
All 50 Democrats and one Republican, Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, have said they will support confirming Jackson. Judiciary confirmations only require a simple majority vote and cannot be filibustered.
Monday’s meeting began with each member of the committee speaking about why he or she would or would not support Jackson. Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said he had taken the assignment seriously and with an open mind but ultimately decided she was worthy of his support.
“Judge Jackson is poised now to make American history and to demonstrate to our fellow Americans and to the world what this country stands for at its very best,” Ossoff said. “She has earned the respect of the nation through her exemplary conduct throughout this process. She will be a superb addition to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I look forward to enthusiastically voting to move her to the floor today and supporting her on the floor.”
The Judiciary Committee took a long recess and the vote was delayed until the late afternoon to allow time for one member, Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla of California, to arrive in Washington after experiencing travel issues. Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said a Supreme Court nomination was too important of a task to take a vote without everyone.
“This is not a run-of-the-mill, ordinary vote,” said Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois. “This is an important one that everyone here has thought through very seriously and we should take very seriously.”
Developing story. This article will be updated.
