U.S. House Republicans launch probe of Fulton special prosecutor

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee launched a probe Friday of the Fulton County special prosecutor accused in a court filing of financially benefiting from an “improper” relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s is seeking invoices from the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, about travel and legal expenses involving the election-interference case against Donald Trump.Jordan is also requesting information about an alleged meeting between Wade and members of the House’s Jan. 6 Committee in Washington.
“The committee has serious concerns about the degree of improper coordination among politicized actors — including the Biden White House — to investigate and prosecute President Biden’s chief political opponent,” read the letter from Jordan to Wade.
Jordan, a close Trump ally, has made a series of requests scrutinizing Willis’ handling of the racketeering case against Trump and 14 other remaining defendants. He has accused her of attempting to interfere with the 2024 vote.
The latest comes after bombshell allegations that Willis improperly hired Wade, claims that have energized Republican critics of the case. Some Georgia Republicans have renewed efforts to reprimand Willis using a new state law. Others have called for state investigations of her handling of the investigation.
Willis and Wade have yet to respond to the allegations, sparking concern among their allies. A spokesman has said the office will address them in an upcoming court filing but the timing is unclear.
About the Author