U.S. House Republicans launch probe of Fulton special prosecutor

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee launched a probe Friday of the Fulton County special prosecutor accused in a court filing of financially benefiting from an “improper” relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s is seeking invoices from the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, about travel and legal expenses involving the election-interference case against Donald Trump.Jordan is also requesting information about an alleged meeting between Wade and members of the House’s Jan. 6 Committee in Washington.

“The committee has serious concerns about the degree of improper coordination among politicized actors — including the Biden White House — to investigate and prosecute President Biden’s chief political opponent,” read the letter from Jordan to Wade.