UGA pollster Trey Hood on the AJC’s new survey of Georgia voters

Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast explores The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new poll, which shows President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has climbed as he marks his first 100 days back in office.
University of Georgia pollster Trey Hood, who oversaw the survey, told the podcast that the results show a majority of voters are concerned about Trump’s economic policies.
“So that’s the number one issue, which again is not a surprise,” said Hood. “[With] adding inflation prices together with just sort of general economic concerns, more than a third of Georgians have that as their number one priority right now.”
Journalists Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein will discuss Trump’s slide since he began his second term in January. The AJC poll shows Trump’s approval has slipped to 43% and his disapproval rating has risen to 55%.
On the next episode: Hosts Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein interview state Sen. Jason Esteves, who recently announced his candidacy for governor.
