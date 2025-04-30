UGA pollster Trey Hood on the AJC’s new survey of Georgia voters

Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast explores The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new poll, which shows President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has climbed as he marks his first 100 days back in office.

University of Georgia pollster Trey Hood, who oversaw the survey, told the podcast that the results show a majority of voters are concerned about Trump’s economic policies.

“So that’s the number one issue, which again is not a surprise,” said Hood. “[With] adding inflation prices together with just sort of general economic concerns, more than a third of Georgians have that as their number one priority right now.”