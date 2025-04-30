Politics
Politics

UGA pollster Trey Hood on the AJC’s new survey of Georgia voters

New AJC polling reveals low apporval ratings for Trump and worries about the economy.
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
1 hour ago

Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast explores The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new poll, which shows President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has climbed as he marks his first 100 days back in office.

University of Georgia pollster Trey Hood, who oversaw the survey, told the podcast that the results show a majority of voters are concerned about Trump’s economic policies.

“So that’s the number one issue, which again is not a surprise,” said Hood. “[With] adding inflation prices together with just sort of general economic concerns, more than a third of Georgians have that as their number one priority right now.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Touting the event as “Liberation Day,” Trump announced additional tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Journalists Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein will discuss Trump’s slide since he began his second term in January. The AJC poll shows Trump’s approval has slipped to 43% and his disapproval rating has risen to 55%.

On the next episode: Hosts Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein interview state Sen. Jason Esteves, who recently announced his candidacy for governor.

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

