Trump’s demand for boost in COVID relief complicates Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs

Georgia’s Republican U.S. senators were ready to take a victory lap this week after the overwhelming passage of a bipartisan $900 billion coronavirus relief package. Now they must contend with demands from President Donald Trump to sweeten the pot that play directly into their rivals’ criticism.
Trump’s video late Tuesday urging Congress to “amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000” was an unwelcome development for U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who planned to highlight the relief package in the closing days of the Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate.
Instead, the two Republicans must choose between dueling factions: The senators can join a coalition of liberal Democrats and the president in pushing for more generous incentives, or they can stick with congressional leaders and remain supportive of a measure they both backed as a crucial economic boost earlier this week.
At an event Wednesday in Cobb County, Loeffler accused Democrats of “playing politics” and said her support for Trump’s new demand would rest on whether other, unspecified parts of the package are cut.
“I certainly support redirecting any wasteful spending to be very targeted at families and businesses who have been impacted by this virus through no fault of their own,” she said.
Pressed directly on whether she would support increasing the stimulus checks to $2,000, Loeffler said: “I’ll certainly look at supporting it if it repurposes wasteful spending for that, yes.”
Aides to Perdue, who cut an ad Tuesday praising the virtues of the relief package, declined repeated requests for comment on his stance.
Trump’s eleventh-hour pivot echoes exactly the case that Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have made on the campaign trail. Both said they would have voted for the relief measure, but they criticized Republicans for not ensuring it included $2,000 checks and more aid for local governments.
“I would have voted for the bipartisan package because people need help right now, but $600 is a joke. It’s a joke. It’s an insult,” Ossoff said at a campaign event in Atlanta.
“It’s a slap in the face,” he said, “to people who are hurting right now who can’t put food on the table, afford prescriptions, make the car payment, make the house payment — through no fault of their own — while the U.S. Senate has blocked relief for the last eight months.”
Warnock’s campaign issued a statement along the same lines: “Donald Trump is right, Congress should swiftly increase direct payments to $2,000.”
The issue could come to a vote as early as Thursday, when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to bring up a stand-alone bill that would finance the $2,000 direct payments, which could be passed by unanimous consent. U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, hasn’t taken a position yet.
“If the president truly wants to join us in $2,000 payments, he should call upon Leader McCarthy to agree to our unanimous consent request,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues Wednesday. “The entire country knows that it is very urgent for the president to sign this bill, both to provide the coronavirus relief and to keep government open.”
Staff writer Tia Mitchell contributed to this article.