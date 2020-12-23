Trump’s demand for boost in COVID relief complicates Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs

Pressed directly on whether she would support increasing the stimulus checks to $2,000, Loeffler said: “I’ll certainly look at supporting it if it repurposes wasteful spending for that, yes.”

Aides to Perdue, who cut an ad Tuesday praising the virtues of the relief package, declined repeated requests for comment on his stance.

Trump’s eleventh-hour pivot echoes exactly the case that Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have made on the campaign trail. Both said they would have voted for the relief measure, but they criticized Republicans for not ensuring it included $2,000 checks and more aid for local governments.

“I would have voted for the bipartisan package because people need help right now, but $600 is a joke. It’s a joke. It’s an insult,” Ossoff said at a campaign event in Atlanta.

“It’s a slap in the face,” he said, “to people who are hurting right now who can’t put food on the table, afford prescriptions, make the car payment, make the house payment — through no fault of their own — while the U.S. Senate has blocked relief for the last eight months.”

Warnock’s campaign issued a statement along the same lines: “Donald Trump is right, Congress should swiftly increase direct payments to $2,000.”

The issue could come to a vote as early as Thursday, when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to bring up a stand-alone bill that would finance the $2,000 direct payments, which could be passed by unanimous consent. U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, hasn’t taken a position yet.

“If the president truly wants to join us in $2,000 payments, he should call upon Leader McCarthy to agree to our unanimous consent request,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues Wednesday. “The entire country knows that it is very urgent for the president to sign this bill, both to provide the coronavirus relief and to keep government open.”

Staff writer Tia Mitchell contributed to this article.