Trump taps Georgia Republican Brandon Beach as his administration’s treasurer

A local business booster, Beach stepped back from the Develop Fulton economic development agency during the 2024 campaign to focus full-time on helping Trump’s presidential bid.

In the Georgia Senate, he’s promoted Trump’s MAGA policies as a close ally of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. This week, he criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought election interference charges against Trump, for an open records violation.

As treasurer, Beach would oversee the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and the storage of gold at Fort Knox. He’ll also serve as an adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He does not need U.S. Senate approval to assume the post.

First elected to the Senate in 2013, Beach took conservative stances in some of the state’s most heated debates, including allowing college students and others to carry concealed weapons on campus, restricting abortion and supporting a version of the “religious liberty” measure.

But he also built a reputation championing two issues that aren’t as popular in his party’s Republican base: He’s backed the legalization of casino gambling and sponsored several initiatives to expand mass transit.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, he joined a handful of other Trump allies in calling for a special session of the General Assembly to potentially invalidate Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state.

He was later stripped of his Senate leadership post by then-Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, but returned to a committee chair position after Jones won his statewide bid. He also backed former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s failed primary challenge against Gov. Brian Kemp.

Beach has flirted with higher office before. He was the first major GOP candidate to announce a 2020 campaign against U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, whose victory in a suburban district was the biggest Georgia Democratic upset of the 2018 midterms. Beach dropped out weeks later.

Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark on Friday touted Beach’s economic development experience, including his time as a board member of the chamber.

“While serving as a member of the Georgia state Senate, Senator Beach established himself as an expert on monetary and economic policy.,” Clark said. “His strong legislative background and professional expertise makes Senator Beach uniquely qualified to be Treasurer of the United States.”

He’s the latest Georgian to be vaulted to high-profile positions under Trump’s administration.

The Republican tapped former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins to lead his Veterans Affairs Department, and named former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler as head of the Small Business Administration. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue is poised to be the U.S. ambassador to Chian.