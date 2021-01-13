Trump signs bill upgrading Carter sites in Plains to national historic park

The park will include the farm where Carter grew up, the train depot that once was headquarters for his presidential campaign, his former high school and the city center. After Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, die, their home and burial sites will also be included in the park. They are ages 96 and 93, respectively.

Trump announced Wednesday afternoon that he had signed this measure, House Resolution 5472, into law along with more than a dozen other bills. He did not make any further statement.