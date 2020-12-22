Congress approves upgrading Jimmy Carter sites in Plains to national park

Bishop also said the reclassification would provide for additional protections at the various landmarks. The other 13 members of Georgia’s House delegation cosponsored the measure.

U.S. Sens. David Perdue, which took the lead in his chamber, and Kelly Loeffler released a joint statement applauding the bill’s passage. And Carter thanked lawmakers for backing the change.

“No matter where life has taken me, from the Governor’s mansion to the White House, Plains has always been my home,” he said. “Rosalynn joins me in thanking Senator Perdue, Congressman Bishop, and the Georgia delegation for helping preserve my family’s legacy.”

The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site and Preservation District was established in 1987 to preserve artifacts of Carter’s presidency, as well as highlight the influence the rural town in southwest Georgia had on his life.

Trump has a few days left in his presidency to decide if he will approve the reclassification or veto it. The White House did not immediately respond to a question about which action he might take.

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta underwent a similar name change in 2018 with Trump’s approval. The Jimmy Carter sites in Plains would become Georgia’s third national historical park. Ocmulgee Mounds in Macon is the other.