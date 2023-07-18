Trump says he’s target of federal Jan. 6 investigation

Donald Trump said Tuesday he has been notified that he is the target of a federal investigation into the events that led to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking on his Truth Social social media account, Trump said he received a letter from Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith Sunday night, notifying him of his status.

The announcement comes as a Fulton County grand jury is expected to consider its own charges related to Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia in the weeks ahead. District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated indictments could come in August.

If the Department of Justice is targeting Trump, it could mean that federal charges could be announced before charges in Fulton County.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment,” Trump wrote Tuesday.

Credit: Courtesy of Truth Social Credit: Courtesy of Truth Social

The Department of Justice has been investigating the events that led to the Jan. 6 attack, as well as Trump’s possession of classified documents after he left the White House. The former president has already been indicted in the documents case.

DOJ has already charged hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol, including 24 from Georgia. But there have been indications in recent weeks that the federal investigation has been moving closer to Trump’s inner circle.

There is likely some overlap between Willis and Smith’s investigations. Both are interested in the appointment of a slate of “alternate” Trump electors in Georgia and other swing states, and both have interviewed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was pressed by Trump to “find” nearly 12,000 votes during an infamous recorded phone call on Jan. 2, 2021.

Federal prosecutors visited Atlanta last month to interview Raffensperger. They also reached out to Chris Harvey, who served as Georgia’s elections director in the secretary of state’s office during the 2020 elections, the AJC previously reported, though it’s unclear if or when he spoke to prosecutors.

But the federal indictment should be much broader and include the pressure put on Vice President Mike Pence and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to New York attorney Nick Akerman, who has been closely following the ongoing investigations.

As a local prosecutor, Willis is not required to step aside for the Justice Department probe, though it’s possible she could coordinate with Smith. There are no indications from either side that such coordination has occurred.

The target letter “is really significant because it means that he is definitely going to be indicted.” said Akerman, who was a member of the special prosecution team that investigated the Watergate scandal. “Whether it’s in four days, I don’t know about that, but I mean it certainly it looks like within 10 days there’s going to be an indictment.”

As for what it means to the Fulton case if Smith obtains an indictment before Willis gets one, “it really shouldn’t make any difference whatsoever,” Akerman said. “She has every right to charge what happened in Georgia as Georgia crimes, particularly the racketeering statute.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.