Trump probe: Fulton jurors seek testimony from Gingrich, Flynn

Gingrich, Flynn and Herschmann are the latest Trump confidantes to be summoned by the grand jury. The 23 jurors — who are tasked with recommending whether Willis should press any charges — previously sought the testimony of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Trump’s onetime personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Graham is still fighting his subpoena, and Meadows’ petition is expected to be heard by a South Carolina judge in mid-October. Giuliani testified in August, and several former campaign attorneys have also delivered testimony in recent weeks.

Gingrich’s petition relies on evidence made available by the Select Committee. According to the panel, Gingrich urged the Trump campaign “to air advertisements promoting the false narrative that election workers had smuggled suitcases containing fake ballots” at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. He was also allegedly involved in the plan to appoint a slate of “alternate” Republican electors in swing states like Georgia that were narrowly won by Joe Biden.

Flynn’s summons cites comments he made during a Dec. 17, 2020, appearance on Newsmax, during which he said Trump “could order — within the swing states, if he wanted to — he could take military capabilities, and he could place them in those states and basically re-run and election in each of those states.” It says Flynn also met with former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, who was previously called by the special grand jury, to discuss seizing voting machines and invoking martial law.

Jurors want to speak with Herschmann because of several conversations, including one with Giuliani, Powell and John Eastman, another former Trump attorney who recently testified before the grand jury, about “their efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Petitions were also filed Friday for the testimony of Jim Penrose and Stephen Cliffgard Lee.

Penrose is identified as a cyber investigations, operations and forensics consultant who worked with people on the Trump campaign following the 2020 elections. He allegedly had multiple communications with Powell and the Atlanta data firm SullivanStrickler regarding an agreement to copy voter data in Coffee County, Georgia, and two other counties in Michigan and Nevada.

The petition says Penrose “personally accessed electronic data in the possession” of SullivanStrickler and “arranged for the delivery of a hard drive containing electronic data that was copied from voting system equipment to individuals involved in the multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Lee, who lives in Illinois, was allegedly involved in the effort to pressure a Fulton County coworker, Ruby Freeman, to falsely admit to committing election fraud.