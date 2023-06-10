Trump picks up endorsement from Rep. Andrew Clyde

COLUMBUS – U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, a two-term Republican who is quickly emerging as one of the most conservative members of Congress, formally endorsed Donald Trump’s comeback bid in a speech Saturday to the Georgia GOP convention.

Clyde, who was elected to represent a northeast Georgia seat in 2020, drew a roar of applause when he told delegates “what we need right now more than anything is a new president in 2024.”

“I cannot think of a better time than today, in front of 3,000 Republican activists from across the state, to officially announce that President Trump has my full and complete endorsement,” he said to the Columbus convention.

“He will help save this nation from the radical left-wing wackos, from the socialists and the corrupt bureaucrats who want to eliminate our country,” Clyde added.

A gun store owner, Clyde won office with a pledge to expand Second Amendment rights and rein in federal spending. He was among a bloc of Republican lawmakers who broke with House Speaker McCarthy to vote against the debt ceiling deal to avoid a financial crisis.

While several high-ranking Georgia Republicans have endorsed Trump, only one member of the U.S. House delegation has formally backed any of his rivals: U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a few weeks ago.