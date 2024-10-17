Trump NRA rally in Savannah canceled

“The NRA is committed to ensuring Donald Trump wins in November and returns to the White House,” the organization wrote.

According to the Trump campaign website, the former president is still scheduled to appear in Georgia on Wednesday for a Turning Point Action rally in Gwinnett County.

Trump has frequented Georgia in recent weeks as the Nov. 5 general election nears. Georgia is among a handful of states where polls show Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, running neck and neck.

Trump appeared at a town hall Tuesday in Forsyth County and campaigned alongside Gov. Brian Kemp in the Augusta area two weeks ago. He held a campaign messaging event at the Savannah Civic Center on Sept. 24, delivering an 82-minute speech before a capacity crowd in the venue’s performing arts hall.