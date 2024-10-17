Breaking: Trump NRA rally in Savannah canceled
Trump NRA rally in Savannah canceled

Former president was to make second visit to coastal Georgia city in less than a month for ‘Defend the 2nd’ event at Savannah Convention Center
A planned Oct. 22 speech in Savannah, Ga., by former President Donald Trump before the National Rifle Association has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.
By
29 minutes ago

SAVANNAH ― The National Rifle Association on Thursday canceled an Oct. 22 rally featuring Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump scheduled for the Savannah Convention Center.

The former president was to deliver the keynote speech at what the NRA titled a “Defend the 2nd” event, a reference to the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution that protects the right of Americans to own firearms. A Trump campaign official said the event was canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

A post on the NRA’s website also cited a campaign scheduling issue.

“The NRA is committed to ensuring Donald Trump wins in November and returns to the White House,” the organization wrote.

According to the Trump campaign website, the former president is still scheduled to appear in Georgia on Wednesday for a Turning Point Action rally in Gwinnett County.

Trump has frequented Georgia in recent weeks as the Nov. 5 general election nears. Georgia is among a handful of states where polls show Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, running neck and neck.

Trump appeared at a town hall Tuesday in Forsyth County and campaigned alongside Gov. Brian Kemp in the Augusta area two weeks ago. He held a campaign messaging event at the Savannah Civic Center on Sept. 24, delivering an 82-minute speech before a capacity crowd in the venue’s performing arts hall.

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

