Live Updates | Joe Biden, Donald Trump campaign in Georgia
Trump: ‘If we win Georgia, we win the election.’

32 minutes ago

ROME — There are only a few true battleground states on the political map, and Donald Trump closed his Saturday rally telling Republicans that he sees Georgia as a must-win for his campaign.

”If we win Georgia, we win the election. Let me put it that way.”

Both parties will battle to win Georgia, which voted Democratic in 2020 for the first time in nearly three decades. But Republicans see a scant path to a White House win without Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Trump blasts Willis at Georgia campaign stop
11m ago
In Atlanta stump speech, Biden promises to restore Roe, preserve democracy
29m ago
Trump invites 3 of his loyalists to speak during rally
39m ago
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
13h ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
9m ago