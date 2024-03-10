Trump: ‘If we win Georgia, we win the election.’

ROME — There are only a few true battleground states on the political map, and Donald Trump closed his Saturday rally telling Republicans that he sees Georgia as a must-win for his campaign.

”If we win Georgia, we win the election. Let me put it that way.”

Both parties will battle to win Georgia, which voted Democratic in 2020 for the first time in nearly three decades. But Republicans see a scant path to a White House win without Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.