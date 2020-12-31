Trump heads to Georgia as GOP doubts over elections persist

Trump’s visit aims for the heart of GOP-dominated parts of the state where voter participation is lagging.

First up, he’ll face a problem of his own doing: After months of Trump attacking Georgia’s elections, there is now a consistent belief among some Georgia Republicans that the November election in the state was either stolen, bought, sabotaged or otherwise subject to fraud.

It’s hard to document exactly how pervasive those views are, but a SurveyUSA poll commissioned by 11Alive News in December offers a clue. It showed that just one in five Republican voters in Georgia believe President-elect Joe Biden won the election fair and square.

And of the Georgians who said they’re not voting in the runoffs, a disproportionate number are conservative. Of those who identify as “very conservative,” 55% say they are not voting in the runoff elections because “the voting process is rigged.”

201202-Alpharetta- Supporters listen to speakers during the �Stop the Steal� rally with Lin Wood and Sidney Powell in Alpharetta on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

“I’m going to vote in the runoffs, but I’m beginning to wonder if it’s going to be credible. I’ve lived here all my life, and I’d never imagine this would happen in my life,” said Mitchell Hasty, a Dalton Republican who works in excavation.

“I’m setting aside my doubts. I still believe in our country, but I’ve got serious concerns.”

“I think it was stolen.”

There is no substantiated evidence of widespread voter fraud. State and federal officials have debunked scores of conspiracy theories targeting Georgia’s election, and courts at every level have tossed out election challenges. Three separate tallies confirmed Biden’s narrow victory.

Still, Trump and his allies have promoted falsehoods that have taken root among many Republicans and were amplified by the president’s Dec. 5 rally in Valdosta, where he touted the two GOP senators but spent much of the event airing his election grievances.

“A major issue in this state is voter fraud,” Trump said from the stage, his first campaign rally since his election defeat. “It’s been a big issue for a long time, but never like this.”

He falsely told the crowd of thousands that their own votes in November had been wiped out by lying, cheating, and stealing. “Dead people, illegal immigrants, people who didn’t even exist” all voted, Trump said.

The attacks he’s leveled have only grown sharper since then, with many landing squarely on Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom he has called “clueless,” “a disaster” and worse.

On Wednesday, Trump escalated the GOP civil war by demanding that Kemp resign from office for refusing to intervene in the election. The president called his former ally “an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG!”

The governor, who said he hasn’t been invited to Trump’s rally, didn’t directly criticize Trump. But he said he must “stay focused on the issues of the day in Georgia, not what someone’s tweeting.”

Trump’s firehose of accusations won’t succeed in overturning the election results. But interviews with more than a dozen voters at rallies around the state suggest they have undermined GOP voters’ faith in the state’s elections.

Shane Sparks, a Trump supporter in Milton, doubts the November results so thoroughly he’s still not convinced Biden will be inaugurated. “That’s not going to happen,” he said.

Standing with friends after an event for Loeffler in Woodstock, Dale Jackson said that she believes that Trump won “by a landslide” and that the election was “stolen.”

“I think that there was a lot of underhanded things going on. And not just from what I’ve seen on the TV. What I feel like I’ve experienced myself,” she said.

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., talks to supporters during her "Senate Firewall" campaign rally at the 2nd City Distilling Company in Augusta, Ga., Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2020. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Credit: Michael Holahan Credit: Michael Holahan

Despite her own doubts about the election, Jackson has already voted again for Loeffler and Perdue.

‘If you’re mad, fight!’

The GOP senators need as many Dale Jacksons as they can get. That’s because an analysis by the AJC shows that the most conservative portions of the state, including the Dalton area that Trump will visit Monday, are lagging behind in early voting compared to more Democratic regions of Georgia.

While early vote turnout for the runoff is down in every part of the state compared to the same point before the November election, early votes are down just 4% in Metro Atlanta’s Fulton County and 6% in the Democratic strongholds of Dekalb and Clayton counties.

But the gap increases to 11% in heavily Republican Northeast and Northwest Georgia and 12% in the Cobb/ Cherokee/ Bartow exurbs where the GOP now must overperform on Election Day to make up for the difference.

Election forecasters say it’s entirely possible they will succeed. In November, the early vote also favored Democrats, but Republicans showed up at a much higher rate on election day.

At stops around the state, the two GOP incumbents have tried to assure voters that casting a ballot this time around is both safe and essential.

“If you’re mad about what happened in November, stand with me and Kelly and fight,” Perdue told supporters in Greensboro. “If you haven’t voted, go vote. If you’re mad, fight.”

Laree Black and her mother, Patty Ward, both went to see Perdue and Loeffler in Greene County. And neither trusts the results of the last election.

“The problem is that the votes are being bought,” said Ward. “They’re being bought by the people that could afford to throw the money at Biden, because he’s not even going to be the person in a year. Harris is going to be in there. We all know the outcome of it.”

Black said she went to see Perdue and Loeffler to show their support because “of course we’re super scared.”

Scared of what?

“The fraud, our votes not counting.”

Ivanka Trump, Assistant to the President, speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Milton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Kelli Slekton took her boys to see Ivanka Trump in Milton earlier in the month at another campaign event for Loeffler and Perdue.

She said she believes that Democrats cheated in the presidential election, and could “certainly” cheat again in the runoffs, but she’s planning to vote anyway.

“I think we need to fight for our country and not sit back and let them take over,” she said of the Democrats. “If we can’t have an honest election, what do we have?”

Staff writer Mark Niesse contributed to this report.