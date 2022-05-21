Trump endorses trio of safe Georgia Republicans ahead of primary

“Honored to have President Trump’s endorsement!” Allen posted on social media with a screenshot of Trump’s message.

A representative for Carter’s campaign said they are happy to have Trump’s endorsement. Loudermilk’s campaign could not be reached for immediate comment.

All three men were among the six Georgia Republicans who voted to reject electoral college ballots for President Joe Biden in contested states in the hours after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has already endorsed the other incumbents who also attempted to help him overturn the 2020 election result: U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andrew Clyde and Hice.

Reps. Austin Scott and Drew Ferguson, the two Georgia Republicans who voted with Democrats to certify Biden’s victory, have not been endorsed by Trump. Scott does not have a primary opponent; Ferguson does but he is still the heavy favorite.

Trump has also endorsed Jake Evans and Vernon Jones, who are not incumbents, in contested primaries in the 6th and 10th districts, respectively

Trump’s statement backing Loudermilk did not mention that he recently was requested to appear before the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to provide details of a tour of the Capitol complex he conducted the day prior.

Loudermilk accused the committee of politicizing the riot and said that the tour was a family that included young children whom he escorted to the cafeteria in a House office building.