Trump, Biden share opposing views on immigration

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump disagreed sharply on how the country should address the flow of migrants across the southern U.S. border during Thursday’s presidential debate.

Biden said if re-elected, he’d fully implement his plan to add more Border Patrol agents and officers to assist those seeking asylum.

CNN moderator Jake Tapper asked Trump if he would deport people who are in the country illegally, including those who are married, have jobs, or have been in the U.S. for decades.