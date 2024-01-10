Politics

Trump, Biden share opposing views on immigration

1 hour ago

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump disagreed sharply on how the country should address the flow of migrants across the southern U.S. border during Thursday’s presidential debate.

Biden said if re-elected, he’d fully implement his plan to add more Border Patrol agents and officers to assist those seeking asylum.

CNN moderator Jake Tapper asked Trump if he would deport people who are in the country illegally, including those who are married, have jobs, or have been in the U.S. for decades.

“We have to get a lot of these people out. We have to get them out fast,” an energetic Trump said.

In an AJC poll released, 12.9% of voters listed immigration as the issue with the biggest influence on their vote in November — behind inflation/cost of living, the economy/jobs, and preserving democracy. For Republicans and Conservatives, it polled even higher.

The issue of immigration especially came into focus for Georgians earlier this year after 22-year-old Laken Riley was killed while running on the University of Georgia campus in Athens. Police arrested a man from Venezuela who authorities say was in the United States without authorization in connection with the slaying.

