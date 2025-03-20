Politics
Town halls, tort reform and state Sen. Halpern’s next move

‘Politically Georgia’ hosts Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein talk about the debate surrounding town halls and updates in the 2026 race.
By
1 hour ago

On Thursday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, hosts Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein update the news from under the Gold Dome.

But first, the duo turned to Congress to discuss the different approach to town halls by Republicans and Democrats.

Then, the crew discussed Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent concessions on his legal overhaul, commonly referred to as "tort reform."

Greg and Patricia also discussed the 2026 hopefuls, including U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is poised to kick off his reelection campaign with a rally Saturday in Atlanta.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, is exploring a run for governor. But she has yet to officially launch her campaign. If McBath’s seat becomes vacant it could open up a new race.

State Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, said she’s “seriously considering” running for the seat.

“I have absolutely been fielding lots of phone calls with people really trying to encourage me to run,” she said.

But for now, Halpern said she’s focused on wrapping the legislative session, which ends on April 4.

