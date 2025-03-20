Town halls, tort reform and state Sen. Halpern’s next move

Greg and Patricia also discussed the 2026 hopefuls, including U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is poised to kick off his reelection campaign with a rally Saturday in Atlanta.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, is exploring a run for governor. But she has yet to officially launch her campaign. If McBath’s seat becomes vacant it could open up a new race.

State Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, said she’s “seriously considering” running for the seat.

“I have absolutely been fielding lots of phone calls with people really trying to encourage me to run,” she said.

But for now, Halpern said she’s focused on wrapping the legislative session, which ends on April 4.

