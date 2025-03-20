Town halls, tort reform and state Sen. Halpern’s next move

On Thursday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, hosts Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein update the news from under the Gold Dome.
But first, the duo turned to Congress to discuss the different approach to town halls by Republicans and Democrats.
Then, the crew discussed Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent concessions on his legal overhaul, commonly referred to as "tort reform."
Greg and Patricia also discussed the 2026 hopefuls, including U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is poised to kick off his reelection campaign with a rally Saturday in Atlanta.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, is exploring a run for governor. But she has yet to officially launch her campaign. If McBath’s seat becomes vacant it could open up a new race.
State Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, said she’s “seriously considering” running for the seat.
“I have absolutely been fielding lots of phone calls with people really trying to encourage me to run,” she said.
Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate
Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate
But for now, Halpern said she’s focused on wrapping the legislative session, which ends on April 4.
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.
On the next episode: Greg, Patricia and Tia talk headlines from over the weekend on Monday’s episode.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC
It’s not just Republicans. Democrats also get an earful at town halls
Republicans have been reluctant to hold town halls with frustrated voters. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams' event shows voters want to vent, regardless of who is listening.
Kemp yields to legal overhaul changes ahead of Georgia House showdown
Gov. Brian Kemp agrees to concessions on litigation overhaul ahead of expected vote in Georgia House.
Jon Ossoff’s 2026 campaign will start with a rally targeting Donald Trump
It's a familiar strategy for the Georgia U.S. senator, whose first campaign for office in 2017 was marked by a mantra to "make Trump furious."
Featured
UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record
As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.
TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride
The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.